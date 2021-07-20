City of Lubbock Public Health Department hosting Back-to-School Hygiene Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Prevention Resource Center Region 1 group and Hub City Outreach Center are requesting public donations for a Back-to-School Hygiene Drive. Items can be dropped off at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department located at 806 18th Street, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Please use the main entrance facing 18th Street.



Items that are needed to fill the hygiene bags include:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body soap

Hand soap

Toilet paper

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Disinfecting spray/Disinfecting wipes

Face wipes/Makeup wipes

Feminine Products

Those who would like to make a donation can pick one or more of the items listed above to drop off. The last day to bring items will be Friday, August 13. Hygiene bags will be distributed to youth at the Dream Center’s Back-to-School Bash at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 14.

**The Public Health Department does require that these products be unopened and in their original packaging.**

If you have children or know someone (K-8th grade) who needs a backpack/school supplies, register with the Dream Center at cotrpeople.brushfire.com/giveaway/505875

For more information about donation drop-offs at the Public Health Department, please contact Amber Edwards, Public Information Specialist, at 806-775-3014.

