LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department in partnership with LRN will change the hours of the COVID-19 test site located at Community Health Center of Lubbock. The new hours will be Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information about this location, visit mylubbock.us/covid19.

