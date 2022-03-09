LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are also available by calling 806-775-2933. The Public Health Department is located at 806 18th Street.

There is no charge for a COVID-19 vaccine.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)