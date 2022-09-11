The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.

Clinic Date Time Location September 14th 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Rip Griffin Center (LCU)

5502 26th St, Lubbock 79407 September 15th 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm Rip Griffin Center (LCU)

5502 26th St, Lubbock 79407 September 21st 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Rip Griffin Center (LCU)5502 26th St, Lubbock 79407 September 22nd 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm Rip Griffin Center (LCU)5502 26th St, Lubbock 79407 September 29th 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Patterson Library Community Room1836 Parkway Dr, Lubbock 79403

These new boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. Updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against the virus and to address normal and expected waning vaccine effectiveness over time.

The new booster is also available through local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area. This clinic is for boosters only, first and second doses are available by appointment at the health department. For more information, call the health department at 806-775-2933.

