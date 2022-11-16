LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host two flu vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, November 16th and 17th.

According to a press release, the clinics are being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 806 18th Street. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public.

“Those aged six months up to 18 years of age, with Medicaid, CHIP or no insurance, are eligible to receive a vaccine. Those aged 19 years and up with Medicare are eligible to receive a vaccine. Those aged 19 years and up but without Medicare can receive a vaccine for $20,” the press release said.

The flu shot brands include:

Fluarix Flu Vaccine: Quadravalent, preservative-free flu vaccine with two type A and two type B strains.

Flu Block: For individuals who are allergic to eggs. Also a quadravalent, preservative-free flu vaccine with two type A and two type B strains.

For more information, call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.