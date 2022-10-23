LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will reduce COVID-19 testing days at its 1610 5th Street testing location beginning on Monday, October 24.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, testing will only occur on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the testing site.

The move comes following a decrease in the number of samples over the last several weeks, the City of Lubbock said.



For the week of Thanksgiving (November 21), the testing site will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



For more information, you can visit mylubbock.us/test-sites or call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.