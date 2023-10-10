LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Tuesday it received a 2023 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations from the Texas Municipal League.

TML’s Municipal Excellence Award recognizes and encourages the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance.

During the 2023 TML annual conference and exhibition in Dallas, the City of Lubbock received the award for “cities over 25,000 in population,” said a press release.

Additionally, the award recognized the Hub City for its commercial driver license apprentice program.

According to the release, the city introduced an apprenticeship program for new solid waste department employees. The program paid for Class B Commercial Driver License training and certification while employees were employed full-time.

“I want to thank TML for recognizing the City of Lubbock, and especially our CDL training program in Solid Waste,” said City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. He added that the program “is a game-changer” for the Solid Waste Department and will continue to “benefit our community and employees.”