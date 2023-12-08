LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock on Friday recognized the Director and Deputy Director of the City of Lubbock’s Office of Emergency Management, Joe Moudy and Nikolas Fort. Moudy and Fort both received the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Regional Director’s Award, said a press release.

The recognition stems from their time commitment, coordination efforts and service in assisting the DPS with a Statewide Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) exercise that took place in October, said the release.

Back in January 2023, DPS planned a Texas CCTA exercise involving Federal, State, County and City stakeholders. In addition, the release stated the exercise consisted of a “weeklong set of exercises ranging from tabletop to full-scale.”

“We appreciate the Texas Department of Public Safety for its partnership and support of professional Emergency Management,” said Joe Moudy, Director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Moudy added that partnerships like these “allow the City of Lubbock to be more prepared to respond to any hazard, and to enhance our coordinated responses during disasters.” He continued to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Regional Director. Joe Longway for the opportunity to assist with the planning, developing and coordination of the CCTA.

“This award motivates us to double our efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the residents we are privileged to serve,” said Moudy.

“We truly enjoyed working with the Texas Department of Public Safety through this massive project,” said Nik Fort, Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management. He added that the exercises are an “essential tool to help prepare and evaluate our response before disasters strike.”

Fort mentioned that “We are deeply honored and humbled to receive the Regional Director’s Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

He said that the recognition is a “a testament to the collective efforts of our team and our shared commitment to public safety” and reaffirms the importance of the work we do every day to protect and serve the City of Lubbock.