Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest dozens in registered sex offender compliance operation

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

From August 10 to August 13, 6 federal agents, 60 state and local sworn law enforcement personnel along with LPD and LSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Registrars participated in a sex offender compliance operation which led to several local arrests.

Law enforcement personnel from the participating agencies located more than 450 registered sex offenders in Lubbock County to check their compliance with state laws.

Approximately 40 investigations have been generated for sex offenders who were found to be non-compliant via the state of Texas as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.

More arrests will be forthcoming as a result of this operation. This four-day joint operation is a continued example of the dedicated partnership between local, state and federal agencies to ensure local convicted sex offenders are complying with the required restrictions.

The successful multi-agency enforcement included joint efforts by the United States Marshals Service- North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division of Texas Department of Public Safety and Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department.

Here is a list of those arrested: