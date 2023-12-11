LUBBOCK, Texas — The Street Maintenance Department of the City of Lubbock provided insights to EverythingLubbock.com on Monday on the formation of potholes.

Tim Merritt, the Street Maintenance supervisor, explained, “it’s a depression in the roadway, which is usually caused by water and usually in asphalt. And there’s two factors involved, water and traffic. So when you’re going, the water will find a weak spot in the road and through time with the increased traffic, it’ll eventually break up asphalt and cause a pothole.”

Merritt said the department averages about 700 potholes that are repaired with pothole patches. Lubbock citizens’ assistance, through reporting via calls or online forms, helps identify pothole locations for repair.

“Now whenever a citizen will call about potholes, we’ll do research to make sure it is on the city right away,” Merritt continued. “If it isn’t, then we’ll respond to say that’s private property…Texas Department of Transportation roadways or even Lubbock County. We’ll find out who’s actually responsible for that and we’ll notify them.

Merritt further explained it takes four days from the initial request to repair the pothole.

Ruben Ojeda, manager at Texas Tires, said driving over potholes can damage your car, and can be costly to fix.

“There’s a possibility that if you hit a pothole that it could start separating the beads, which will start making your tires, start separating,” Ojeda said. “And that will also cause your tire to create a ball in the tire… making the lifetime of the tire more short than it should be. Other issues that you have, if you hit a major pothole or not, you could damage your struts, your shocks – it’ll throw off your alignment.”

And Ojeda said being aware of your surroundings while driving will benefit you in the long run.

“It’ll save you a lot of money,” Ojeda said. “It’ll cause you from having to come to a tire shop to replace your tires…especially if you hit a pothole really bad there. It’s possible that you can end up bending or cracking your well. That’s the last thing that you want. Pay attention. Don’t be texting and driving. Look at the road, see what your surroundings are. Try to avoid the best you can so you don’t have to pay for it later.”