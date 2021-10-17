City of Lubbock relocating COVID-19 testing site

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021, the COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park will be closed and a new testing site will be opened at the City of Lubbock mini vaccination hub located at 2801 50th Street in the Caprock Shopping Center. Drive through testing will be conducted in the south parking lot. Individuals seeking testing should not enter the vaccination clinic. To access the testing site, enter the parking lot at 52nd & Canton.

Testing hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the site will also offer flu testing. This clinic is made possible through a partnership with Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory.

For additional information related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

