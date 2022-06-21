LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.
Days:
- Sunday: No watering
- Monday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9 & 0 can water
- Tuesday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 & 6 can water
- Wednesday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 & 8 can water
- Thursday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9, & 0 can water
- Friday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 & 6 can water
- Saturday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 & 8 can water
Irrigation Restrictions:
- Can water only between the hours of midnight – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – midnight
- No irrigation allowed when temperatures are below 35°F
- Must irrigate without runoff
- Do not irrigate during precipitation events
- Hand watering allowed any time of day
For additional information regarding irrigation, visit mylubbock.us/irrigation.
