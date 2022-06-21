LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.

Days:

Sunday : No watering

No watering Monday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9 & 0 can water

Tuesday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 & 6 can water

Wednesday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 & 8 can water

Thursday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9, & 0 can water

Friday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 & 6 can water

Saturday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 & 8 can water

Irrigation Restrictions:

Can water only between the hours of midnight – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – midnight

No irrigation allowed when temperatures are below 35°F

Must irrigate without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering allowed any time of day

For additional information regarding irrigation, visit mylubbock.us/irrigation.

