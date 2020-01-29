City of Lubbock reminds people to dispose of oil properly

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reminds residents to dispose of their used motor oil and anti-freeze appropriately. Not disposing of substances properly could lead to health or environmental problems.

Director of Fleet Operations Billy Taylor said they contribute to recycling very regularly.

“We do around 12 thousand gallons a year city-wide 8 thousand gallons are produced within the City of Lubbock. That includes all city departments,” Taylor said.

Morgan Ercanbrack, recycling supervisor, said tossing things like motor oil in the trash is prohibited in landfills. They offer four sites across the city where people can drop off their used oil and anti-freeze.

“There’s multiple options instead of just putting it where they feel like,” Morgan said.

On average, Ercanbrack said approximately two gallons of oil is dropped off per day. Taylor said 4,000 gallons of used oil is dropped off each year.

“It adds up quickly,” Morgan said.

To drop off motor oil or anti-freeze, the sites feature igloos. The city asks that people do not mix chemicals and bring five gallons or less of oil.

Residents are required to bring an ID to verify their address.

Recycling sites are located at the following addresses:

SOUTHSIDE: 1631 84th Street

NORTHSIDE: 208 Municipal Drive

SOUTH MILWAUKEE: 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

NORTH QUAKER: 4307 Adrian Street

For additional information, visit the City of Lubbock website.