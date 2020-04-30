City of Lubbock report 19 new cases, 10 additional COVID-19 recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 19 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 10 more listed as recovered, as of 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 535: 268 active, 224 listed as recovered and 43 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Burger King, at 7006 University Avenue, as a possible community exposure site.

The possible exposure dates and times are listed below:

Burger King 7006 University, Lubbock 4/23 8 am to 3 pm

4/24 8 am to 3 pm

4/25 8 am to 3 pm

4/27 8 am to 4 pm

4/28 8 am to 4 pm

The store, which is currently closed, is cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that a Level 3 cleaning was performed. The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at this location is low.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)