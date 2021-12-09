City of Lubbock reports 1 additional death, 125 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 125 new cases and 1 death.

A total of 69,028 cases and 926 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 42 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 7 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 20 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 15 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 11.15 percent.