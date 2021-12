LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 160 new cases and 1 death since Friday. There were 113 cases Saturday, 54 cases Sunday and 44 cases Monday.

A total of 69,419 cases and 928 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.