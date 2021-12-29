City of Lubbock reports 1 additional death, 252 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 252 new cases and 1 death.

A total of 71,309 cases and 952 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 44 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 3 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 21 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 21 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 11.43 percent.

