City of Lubbock reports 10 additional deaths, 533 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 533 new cases and 10 deaths since Thursday. There were 145 cases Friday, 75 cases Saturday, 119 cases Sunday, 71 cases Monday and 123 cases Tuesday.

A total of 71,057 cases and 956 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 34 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 3 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 13 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 18 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 10.51 percent.