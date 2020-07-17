City of Lubbock reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 158 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 100 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 158 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 4,309: 2,019 active, 2,225 listed as recovered and 65 deaths.

The Health Department has identified significant number of COVID-19 cases in the following nursing/rehabilitation facilities:

Crowne Pointe – 17 positive cases, additional testing pending

Garrison Care Center – 18 positive cases

Bender Terrace – 34 positive cases

The positive case numbers at these facilities could include both residents and employees. All three facilities are working with the recommendations set forth by the Health Department including additional testing.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit www.mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.