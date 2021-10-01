City of Lubbock reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 101 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 63,877: 4,225 active, 58,802 recovered and 850 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 13.99 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 55 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 8 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 17 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

