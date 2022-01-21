City of Lubbock reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update Friday for the county.

The City of Lubbock reported 1,033 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

A total of 88,975 cases and 999 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/21/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 54 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 17 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 45 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 39 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 21.96 percent.

