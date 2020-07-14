City of Lubbock reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 121 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 109 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 121 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,932: 1,924 active, 1,945 listed as recovered and 63 deaths.

Due to challenges receiving testing supplies, etc., the opening of the COVID-19 testing site at Walgreens in Lubbock has been delayed. It is tentatively rescheduled to go live on Saturday, August 1.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19