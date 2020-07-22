City of Lubbock reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 85 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 4,769: 2,233 active, 2,468 listed as recovered and 68 deaths. 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which  prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit www.mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.

