City of Lubbock reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new recoveries on Tuesday, according to the City of Lubbock.

As of July 7, there were 3,051 total cases, 1,544 active cases, 1,451 recoveries and 56 deaths, according to the city.

Read the full release by the city below:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 133 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 36 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,051: 1,544 active, 1,451 listed as recovered and 56 deaths. 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which  prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

