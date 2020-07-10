City of Lubbock reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 148 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 19 recoveries and an additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,524: 1,822 active, 1,642 listed as recovered and 60 deaths. 

The City of Lubbock is currently investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Bender Terrace, located at 4510 27th Street. Per state licensing and Center for Disease Control guidelines all residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19 and 34 infected individuals were identified. The facility is cooperating with health department and staff and residents have been quarantined.

Walgreens, at 602 Avenue Q, will operate a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site starting on Friday, July 17. The drive-thru will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors need to take a COVID-19 assessment test before they will be given an appointment time to be tested. The assessment can be found at www.walgreens.com/COVID19testing. 

In a recent proclamation, Governor Greg Abbott limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people, unless approved by a mayor or county judge. If citizens, or organizations, would like to have their event considered for approval they can download a form at www.mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe. They can then send the form to LubbockSafe@mylubbock.us. Those seeking approval are asked to submit their request at least 10 days before the event. 

