City of Lubbock reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 150 new cases and no deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 63,778: 4,428 active, 58,501 recovered and 849 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 15.17 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 54 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 18 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 46 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.