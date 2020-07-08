Breaking News
Guns seized from Lubbock home after Odessa mass shooting, new court records reveal more details

City of Lubbock reports 180 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 180 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 2 deaths, and 40 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,231: 1,684 active, 1,491 listed as recovered and 58 deaths. 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which  prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar