City of Lubbock reports 180 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 180 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 2 deaths, and 40 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,231: 1,684 active, 1,491 listed as recovered and 58 deaths.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19