City of Lubbock reports 2 new deaths, 20 additional COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 20 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 9 deaths and 234 cases.

Read the full release by the City of Lubbock below:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 20 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and two additional deaths, as of 4:00 p.m. on April 9, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 234: 163 active, 62 listed as recovered and 9 deaths.*

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.