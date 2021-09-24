City of Lubbock reports 219 new COVID-19 cases Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 219 new cases and no deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 63,128: 5,076 active, 57,217 recovered and 835 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.21 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 64 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 9 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 50 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

The Texas Tech University COVID-19 dashboard listed 75 active student cases and 25 active employee cases.