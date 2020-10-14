City of Lubbock reports 311 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 311 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 220 recoveries and three additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 14,675: 2,005 active, 12,518 listed as recovered and 152 deaths. 

*Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 13 new cases has been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32.  The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.

