City of Lubbock reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 322 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 253 recoveries and 4 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 26,145: 4,838 active, 21,030 listed as recovered and 277 total deaths.

*Since the 4:00 PM cutoff, there were 13 additional cases reported or transferred in to Lubbock. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 20 open hospital beds and 38 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. The most recent number is 25.27%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

**Starting today, the City will use an updated COVID daily graphic in its social media and website posts. It will now also feature daily deaths reported, hospitalization percentage, available hospital beds, and the number of patients holding for hospital beds.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid