City of Lubbock reports 333 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 333 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 200 recoveries and five additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 23,479: 4,550 active, 18,676 listed as recovered and 253 deaths.

*There were two cases identified as duplicates or transferred to the correct jurisdiction.

Sunday, October 25, 2020, Trauma Service Area (TSA) B, which includes Lubbock, hit seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds exceeded 15%. Per Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders (EO) 31 and 32, this makes TSA B an area with high hospitalization and certain occupancy pull-backs are triggered. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) will require bars that were opened per EO 32 to close and businesses whose occupancy rates were increased to 75% will be reduced back to 50%. The occupancy reduction will primarily impact restaurants, amusements, libraries, event centers and other businesses not listed under the CISA guidance or covered by other exemptions contained in EO 32. In addition to these closures or occupancy reductions, area hospitals now are subject to other restrictions as found in EO 31, which are primarily related to elective medical procedures.

TSA B will remain under these restrictions until we have seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds remains at or below 15%.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid