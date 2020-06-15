City of Lubbock reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional recoveries

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 37 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 16 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 894: 286 active, 557 listed as recovered and 51 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.  

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

