City of Lubbock reports 4 additional deaths, 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 15* new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and four additional deaths as of 4:00 p.m. on April 20, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 445: 285 active, 124 listed as recovered and 36 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

*Please note we are reporting 15 cases today, but there are only 14 cases reported on the chart. A case from an outlying county was moved to the Lubbock County count.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

