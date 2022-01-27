LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 Thursday.

The city reported 438 new cases and 1 additional death.

A total of 92,971 cases and 1,010 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additional COVID-19 data for Thursday is shown on the dashboard below.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 53 adult COVID patients were in ICU beds, and 21 pediatric COVID patients were in hospitals as of Thursday.

DSHS also showed that there were 38 confirmed COVID admissions in the previous 24 hours and 17 patients on ventilators.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 24.44% as of Thursday.