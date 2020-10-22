City of Lubbock reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 114 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 114 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 102 recoveries and five additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 16,602: 2,240 active, 14,189 listed as recovered and 173 deaths.

*At the time of release, the Lubbock Health Department had not received today’s electronic lab reports causing today’s numbers to be lower.

**Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 71 new cases have been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32. The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.