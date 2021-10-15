City of Lubbock reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 53 new cases and 4 deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 64,867: 1,666 active, 62,333 recovered and 868 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 43 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 11 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 20 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.