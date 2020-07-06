City of Lubbock reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 57 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 26 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 2,918: 1,447 active, 1,415 listed as recovered and 56 deaths.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19