City of Lubbock reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 122 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 59 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 122 additional recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,018: 1,659 active, 4,279 listed as recovered and 80 deaths. 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which  prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at mylubbock.us/COVID19 

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.

