City of Lubbock reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 585 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 585 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 101 recoveries and 6 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 26,693: 5,285 active, 21,125 listed as recovered and 283 total deaths.

*Since the 4:00 PM cutoff, there were 37 identified as duplicates or reassigned to the correct jurisdiction. These have been adjusted in the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 13 open hospital beds and 25 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Today’s hospitalization percentage was not available at time of release. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

