City of Lubbock reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The City of Lubbock has confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and six additional recoveries as of 4:00 p.m. on April 17, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 407: 272 active, 107 listed as recovered and 28 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

Please note that a reporting delay was experienced today that is expected to catch up over the weekend. This may impact case reports for the next two days.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

