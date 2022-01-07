City of Lubbock reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 633 new cases and 3 deaths.

A total of 76,153 cases and 966 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 44 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 32 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 23 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.65 percent.

