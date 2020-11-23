City of Lubbock reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, 503 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 503 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 500 recoveries and seven additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 29,378: 5,311 active, 23,760 listed as recovered and 307 total deaths.

*Since the 4:00 PM cutoff, there were 2 cases reported or assigned to Lubbock from another jurisdiction. These cases have been adjusted in the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 25 open hospital beds and 20 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds.Today’s percentage is 27.47%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid