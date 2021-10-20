City of Lubbock reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 75 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 65,182: 1,068 active, 63,235 recovered and 879 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 30 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 1 pediatric COVID-19 patient was in hospitals. There were 24 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 19 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

