1  of  2
Breaking News
City of Lubbock reports 8 additional cases, 3rd death from COVID-19 Hockley County death from COVID-19, KLVT radio reports

City of Lubbock reports 8 additional cases, 3rd death from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced 8 additional cases of COVID-19 and a third death during a press conference Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Lubbock is 108, with 3 deaths.

Ten people have recovered, the city said. Two of the three fatalities are associated with Whisperwood Nursing Home, the city said. Nineteen people in Lubbock are hospitalized with COVID-19, the city said on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Related Story: Daycare exposed to COVID-19, city to hold press conference at 5:00, watch here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar