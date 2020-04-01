City of Lubbock reports 8 additional cases, 3rd death from COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced 8 additional cases of COVID-19 and a third death during a press conference Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Lubbock is 108, with 3 deaths.

Ten people have recovered, the city said. Two of the three fatalities are associated with Whisperwood Nursing Home, the city said. Nineteen people in Lubbock are hospitalized with COVID-19, the city said on Wednesday evening.

