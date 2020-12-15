City of Lubbock reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 591 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 591 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 270 recoveries and 9 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 37,528: 4,101 active, 32,953 listed as recovered and 474 total deaths.

Since the 4:00 PM cut off yesterday, 4 additional cases were reported or transferred into Lubbock. These have been adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 60 open hospital beds and 17 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage is 25.02%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid