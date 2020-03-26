City of Lubbock reports additional cases, total now 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed four additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 4:00 p.m. on March 26, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 23. In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (3), Terry County (3) and Gaines County (1). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

As of March 26, 2020 4:00 pm Lubbock Case Information

Report_Date __Age__ Exposure County_of Residence Investigation Status 3/17/2020 20-30 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/18/2020 40-50 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 30-40 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 20-30 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-50 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-50 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 50-60 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 20-30 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 Over 60 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 20-30 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 20-30 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 30-40 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 20-30 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 50-60 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-50 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-50 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 10-20 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 30-40 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-50 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 20-30 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing 3/26/2020 50-60 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing 3/26/2020 20-30 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing 3/26/2020 45-55 Ongoing Lubbock Ongoing

Total Cases for Lubbock County: 23

Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County

Exposure_Date Location March 14 Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

