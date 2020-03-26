City of Lubbock reports additional cases, total now 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.
The City of Lubbock has confirmed four additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 4:00 p.m. on March 26, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 23. In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (3), Terry County (3) and Gaines County (1). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
As of March 26, 2020 4:00 pm Lubbock Case Information
|Report_Date
|__Age__
|Exposure
|County_of Residence
|Investigation Status
|3/17/2020
|20-30
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/18/2020
|40-50
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|30-40
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|20-30
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-50
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-50
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|50-60
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|Over 60
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|30-40
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|20-30
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|50-60
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-50
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-50
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|10-20
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|30-40
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-50
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-30
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
|3/26/2020
|50-60
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
|3/26/2020
|20-30
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
|3/26/2020
|45-55
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Ongoing
Total Cases for Lubbock County: 23
Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County
|Exposure_Date
|Location
|March 14
|Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony
|March 16
|Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm