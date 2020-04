LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported Wednesday that an additional person had died from COVID-19 and an additional 23 cases had been confirmed, bringing the total deaths to 7 and the total cases to 214.

According to the city, an additional 5 people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 47.

Read the full release from the City of Lubbock below:

