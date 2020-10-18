City of Lubbock reports 226 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 226 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 189 recoveries and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 15,626: 2,209 active, 13,260 listed as recovered and 157 deaths. 

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32.  The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.

This was a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar