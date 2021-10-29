City of Lubbock reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

The health department reported 60 new cases and 1 additional death.


A total 65,756 cases, 64,066 total recoveries and 886 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 804 cases were reported as currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.62 percent as of last update provided on Friday, October 29.

